Run-up to Gujarat polls: Dalit writer among three join AAP; BJP neta sacked  

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: As the Gujarat assembly elections draw nearer, the political scenario in the state is witnessing heightened activity. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed three prominent faces into the fold while BJP state chief CR Patil suspended spokesman Kishansinh Solanki from the party for six years for posting a photo with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on social media.

Chetan Raval, the son of former state home minister Prabodh Raval, joined the AAP saying he was encouraged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “people-oriented approach”. Raval, a former president of a city unit of the Congress, had resigned from the party on Saturday, and accused the Congress, saying, “Big problems like inflation, unemployment, deteriorating healthcare system, and deteriorating education system in the whole country and especially in Gujarat are increasing day by day but Congress had failed to rise and solve people’s issues.” Prabodh Raval was the state’s home minister in the 1980s under Madhavsinh Solanki and was also a two-time Congress state unit president.

Also joining the AAP were Nita Mehta, the daughter of former chief minister Chhabildas Mehta, and Dalit writer Sunil Jadav, who returned a state government award in 2017 as a mark of protest. Mehta made the move a day after meeting Kejriwal, who was on a two-day visit to the state on Saturday and Sunday. The social worker said she joined AAP due to Kejriwal’s governance in Delhi and his fight against inflation.

On the other hand, Jadav said the ruling BJP dispensation in Gujarat had failed to eradicate the issue of untouchability. The three joined AAP in the presence of party’s national joint secretary, Indranil Rajguru.

Meanwhile, Solanki was expelled from the BJP for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said, “The party does not compromise with discipline. Solanki posted a photo with an AAP leader. In the past too, he was removed as a media penalist due to indiscipline. He also spread negative messages against state leaders and party programmesin private conversations.”

AAP govt wins confidence motion

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government won confidence motion on the last day of the Assembly session on Monday. The Congress staged a walkout, while BJP MLAs had already decided to boycott the session

