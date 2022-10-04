Home Nation

Run-up to Gujarat polls: Dalit writer among three join AAP; BJP neta sacked  

As the Gujarat assembly elections draw nearer, the political scenario in the state is witnessing heightened activity.

Published: 04th October 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: As the Gujarat assembly elections draw nearer, the political scenario in the state is witnessing heightened activity. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed three prominent faces into the fold while BJP state chief CR Patil suspended spokesman Kishansinh Solanki from the party for six years for posting a photo with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on social media.

Chetan Raval, the son of former state home minister Prabodh Raval, joined the AAP saying he was encouraged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “people-oriented approach”. Raval, a former president of a city unit of the Congress, had resigned from the party on Saturday, and accused the Congress, saying, “Big problems like inflation, unemployment, deteriorating healthcare system, and deteriorating education system in the whole country and especially in Gujarat are increasing day by day but Congress had failed to rise and solve people’s issues.” Prabodh Raval was the state’s home minister in the 1980s under Madhavsinh Solanki and was also a two-time Congress state unit president.

Also joining the AAP were Nita Mehta, the daughter of former chief minister Chhabildas Mehta, and Dalit writer Sunil Jadav, who returned a state government award in 2017 as a mark of protest. Mehta made the move a day after meeting Kejriwal, who was on a two-day visit to the state on Saturday and Sunday. The social worker said she joined AAP due to Kejriwal’s governance in Delhi and his fight against inflation. 

On the other hand, Jadav said the ruling BJP dispensation in Gujarat had failed to eradicate the issue of untouchability. The three joined AAP in the presence of party’s national joint secretary, Indranil Rajguru.
Meanwhile, Solanki was expelled from the BJP for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said, “The party does not compromise with discipline. Solanki posted a photo with an AAP leader. In the past too, he was removed as a media penalist due to indiscipline. He also spread negative messages against state leaders and party programmesin private conversations.” 

AAP govt wins confidence motion
Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government won confidence motion on the last day of the Assembly session on Monday. The Congress staged a walkout, while BJP MLAs had already decided to boycott the session

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP Gujarat assembly polls
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp