Home Nation

5 people killed, 8 injured after car hits multiple vehicles on Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai 

A car being driven at a high speed came and crashed into the ambulance and three more vehicles as well as the car that was involved in the previous crash.

Published: 05th October 2022 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

10 people got injured in a collision between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

8 people got injured in a collision between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

 MUMBAI: Five people were killed and eight others injured after a speeding car rammed into three other stationary cars and an ambulance on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted.

A police official said during a probe into the incident they came to know that a car initially hit a divider on the bridge and an ambulance was rushed to the spot for assistance.

The occupants of two other cars also halted their vehicles to provide help, he said.

At that time, another car coming from behind rammed into three stationary cars and the ambulance, the official said.

Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, he said.

Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident Car accident Bandra-Worli Sea Link death
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp