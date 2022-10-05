Home Nation

Army court martial recommends sacking, jail term for havildar for sexual harassment of female officer

The incident had taken place last year when the lady officer had come to Sikkim for a river rafting course in the 17 mountain division area where she was staying in an official accommodation.

Published: 05th October 2022 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

In this file image, women take out a rally in Hyderabad protesting against sexual harassment (Photo| | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By ANI

GANGTOK (Sikkim): Taking swift and strong action, an Army Court Martial has recommended dismissal from service and a one-year jail term for a non-commissioned officer (NCO) found guilty of sexually harassing a female Captain.

The incident had taken place last year when the lady officer had come to Sikkim for a river rafting course in the 17 mountain division area where she was staying in an official accommodation.

In the court martial convened by the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, the Havildar has been accused of using criminal force while attempting to outrage the modesty of the female officer belonging to the Military Nursing Service, Army officials said here.

The second charge against the NCO was that after forcefully entering the room of the officer, he made 'sexually coloured' remarks, they said.

Once the incident happened, the lady officer managed to escape from the room and complained to the authorities there about the incident.

The Army authorities acted swiftly and the NCO was put through a trial process where he was found guilty.

The court martial took place in 617 EME battalion in Sikkim and the jawan has been recommended to face a one-year jail term along with dismissal from service last week.

The President Officer in the case was Lt Col Deepak Shahi while the prosecution counsel was lawyer Akshit Anand.

Indian Army has been very strict with cases of moral turpitude and financial misappropriation. In the last few years, several officers and men have been dismissed from service in these cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army Court Martial Havildar found guilty of sexual harassment
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp