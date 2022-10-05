Centre eases rules for FM Radio to expand service to small cities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved modification of certain provisions in the policy guidelines for expansion of FM radio broadcasting services through private agencies (Phase-III). The decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held last week.

According to the information and broadcasting ministry, the government has decided to remove the three-year window period for restructuring of FM radio permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years.

The Government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15 percent national cap on channel holding, said a press statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday.

Further with the simplification of financial eligibility norms in FM radio policy, an applicant company can now participate in bidding for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category cities with a net worth of just Rs 1 crore in place of Rs 1.5 crore earlier.

“These three amendments together will help the private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country. This will not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country,” read the statement.

To improve Ease of Doing Business in the country, the emphasis of the Government has been on simplification and rationalisation of the existing rules to make Governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man, it added.

