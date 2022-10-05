Home Nation

Chennai witness bout of rainfall, overcast weather; IMD predicts rainfall in these states for next 3 days

However, the downpour in Chennai caused inconvenience to two-wheeler riders who had to negotiate waterlogged streets.

Published: 05th October 2022 08:42 PM

andhra rains

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Online Desk

CHENNAI: The city on Wednesday received a bout of rainfall in the early morning hours of Wednesday bringing welcome relief to Chennaites who were suffering from sultry weather conditions. Overcast weather prevailed throughout the day.

However, the downpour caused inconvenience to two-wheeler riders who had to negotiate waterlogged streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has no specific forecast for Tamil Nadu. The IMD predicted intense rainfall spell over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between October 6 and 8 "with peak intensity on October 7". IMD also forecast heavy rainfall spell over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during "the next 2-3 days".

The private forecaster, Skymet Weather said that light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over West Bengal Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and over parts of Odisha during the last 24 hours.

"A low-pressure area is now over Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas. An associated cyclonic circulation is extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough is extending from other Cyclonic Circulation associated with low-pressure area over Andhra Pradesh to North West Uttar Pradesh across and Madhya Pradesh," Skymet Weather noted.

