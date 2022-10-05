Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The consumer rights protection body has issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved for misleading advertisement of its drugs claiming that it cured a slew of conditions from blood pressure and diabetes to liver ailments.

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) acted after Kannur-based ophthalmologist KV Babu filed an Right To Information (RTI) seeking details about action against Patanjali.

The CCPA, under the new Consumer Protection Act, which came into force on July 20, 2020, is empowered to conduct investigations into violations of consumer rights that also include misleading advertisements by pharmaceutical companies. The Authority can also impose penalties on manufacturers, endorsers, publishers of misleading advertisements.

In its reply to Babu’s latest RTI query, the ministry of consumer affairs said that the notice to Divya pharmacy and Patanjali Wellness has also been forwarded to the ministry of Ayush.

ALSO READ | Don’t mislead public by saying more than what is official: Delhi HC to Ramdev

The ministry had earlier found that advertisements by Patanjali to promote "Lipidom", "Livogrit", and "Livamrit" brands of medicines were misleading and violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) act 1954 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Lipidom, made by Divya Pharmacy, had advertised in February this year that it reduces cholesterol within a week, preventing heart problems, stroke and blood pressure.

Livigrit and Livamrit were advertised as a cure for fatty liver, liver cirrhosis and digestive system.

Babu told The New Indian Express that as Patanjali is a “repeat violation, up to Rs 50 lakh can be levied against them.”

"I am very happy with this move. This is the first time, CCPA has issued notice to Patanjali for misleading advertisement in 2022. This will go a long way in addressing the menace of misleading advertising,” Babu said.

CCPA has the legal mandate to investigate and proceed against misleading advertising under Consumer Protection Act 2019, he added.

“I am sure CCPA will implement the consumer protection act and enforce it. Once action is taken, it will act as a deterrent not only for Patanjali but others too,” Babu added.

NEW DELHI: The consumer rights protection body has issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved for misleading advertisement of its drugs claiming that it cured a slew of conditions from blood pressure and diabetes to liver ailments. The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) acted after Kannur-based ophthalmologist KV Babu filed an Right To Information (RTI) seeking details about action against Patanjali. The CCPA, under the new Consumer Protection Act, which came into force on July 20, 2020, is empowered to conduct investigations into violations of consumer rights that also include misleading advertisements by pharmaceutical companies. The Authority can also impose penalties on manufacturers, endorsers, publishers of misleading advertisements. In its reply to Babu’s latest RTI query, the ministry of consumer affairs said that the notice to Divya pharmacy and Patanjali Wellness has also been forwarded to the ministry of Ayush. ALSO READ | Don’t mislead public by saying more than what is official: Delhi HC to Ramdev The ministry had earlier found that advertisements by Patanjali to promote "Lipidom", "Livogrit", and "Livamrit" brands of medicines were misleading and violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) act 1954 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. Lipidom, made by Divya Pharmacy, had advertised in February this year that it reduces cholesterol within a week, preventing heart problems, stroke and blood pressure. Livigrit and Livamrit were advertised as a cure for fatty liver, liver cirrhosis and digestive system. Babu told The New Indian Express that as Patanjali is a “repeat violation, up to Rs 50 lakh can be levied against them.” "I am very happy with this move. This is the first time, CCPA has issued notice to Patanjali for misleading advertisement in 2022. This will go a long way in addressing the menace of misleading advertising,” Babu said. CCPA has the legal mandate to investigate and proceed against misleading advertising under Consumer Protection Act 2019, he added. “I am sure CCPA will implement the consumer protection act and enforce it. Once action is taken, it will act as a deterrent not only for Patanjali but others too,” Babu added.