Home Nation

Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

The ministry of Ayush had earlier found that advertisements by Patanjali to promote "Lipidom", "Livogrit", and "Livamrit" brands of medicines were misleading.

Published: 05th October 2022 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev releases what he claims is the first 'evidence-based' medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The consumer rights protection body has issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved for misleading advertisement of its drugs claiming that it cured a slew of conditions from blood pressure and diabetes to liver ailments.

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) acted after Kannur-based ophthalmologist KV Babu filed an Right To Information (RTI) seeking details about action against Patanjali.

The CCPA, under the new Consumer Protection Act, which came into force on July 20, 2020, is empowered to conduct investigations into violations of consumer rights that also include misleading advertisements by pharmaceutical companies. The Authority can also impose penalties on manufacturers, endorsers, publishers of misleading advertisements.

In its reply to Babu’s latest RTI query, the ministry of consumer affairs said that the notice to Divya pharmacy and Patanjali Wellness has also been forwarded to the ministry of Ayush.

ALSO READ | Don’t mislead public by saying more than what is official: Delhi HC to Ramdev

The ministry had earlier found that advertisements by Patanjali to promote "Lipidom", "Livogrit", and "Livamrit" brands of medicines were misleading and violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) act 1954 and Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Lipidom, made by Divya Pharmacy, had advertised in February this year that it reduces cholesterol within a week, preventing heart problems, stroke and blood pressure.

Livigrit and Livamrit were advertised as a cure for fatty liver, liver cirrhosis and digestive system.

Babu told The New Indian Express that as Patanjali is a “repeat violation, up to Rs 50 lakh can be levied against them.”

"I am very happy with this move. This is the first time, CCPA has issued notice to Patanjali for misleading advertisement in 2022. This will go a long way in addressing the menace of misleading advertising,” Babu said.

CCPA has the legal mandate to investigate and proceed against misleading advertising under Consumer Protection Act 2019, he added.

“I am sure CCPA will implement the consumer protection act and enforce it. Once action is taken, it will act as a deterrent not only for Patanjali but others too,” Babu added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patanjali Ayurved Lipidom Livogrit Livamrit
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp