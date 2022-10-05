Home Nation

Danger in sky: Global air turbulences on a high

In May this year, around 14 passengers aboard a SpiceJet aircraft (Mumbai to Durgapur) got injured when the aircraft hit a major turbulence during descent.

Turbulence

Video grab of passengers on SpiceJet’s Mumbai to Durgapur flight during turbulence

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If you are a frequent flier, you would have noticed that there have been increasing instances of turbulence, when airborne, and this too when the skies are clear.  Refered to as “clear air turbulence” such instances are on the rise globally due to climate change.

“Vertical wind shear which litrealy means the increase in wind speed at higher altitudes causes clear air turbulence. This at times can be so severe that it can literally throw aircraft passengers out of their seats,’’ said an aviation expert.

You may recollect that in May this year, around 14 passengers aboard a SpiceJet aircraft (Mumbai to Durgapur) got injured when the aircraft hit a major turbulence during descent. Injury caused to passengers revealed how challenging the impact of the turbulence was.

“I have been flying for nearly three decades now and, yes, there is a significant rise in the number of turbulences both in India and overseas, specially the clear air turbulence,’’ said a pilot working for a leading Indian carrier, adding that nervous fliers find it difficult to handle such situations.

Meterological experts point out that the temperature difference between the Earth’s poles and the equator is narrowing at the ground level due to climate change and the reverse is happening at 30,000 feet high where aircrafts cruise. 

“Temperature differences determine the jet stream and the strengthening trend at cruising altitudes is causing an increase in turbulence-driving wind shear,’’ says a meteorologist. This is likely to impact airlines by increasing flight times from Europe towards the US and speeding up flights the other way. Meanwhile, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), turbulence is the leading cause of injuries to flight attendants and passengers in non-fatal accidents .

Cumulative figures are not available in India on such incidents. In the US, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board, this is one of the most common airline accident types at present. “This has caused US airlines around $500 million in damages,’’ according to the National Centre for Atmospheric Research. With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe  looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction” the United Nations has said in a report on Climate Change.

