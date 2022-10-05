Home Nation

Election Commission takes first step to curb freebies during election

In a bid to curb freebies, the Election Commission on Tuesday told political parties to disclose the authentic financial implications of poll promises made to the voters.

Published: 05th October 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb freebies, the Election Commission on Tuesday told political parties to disclose the authentic financial implications of poll promises made to the voters. The Commission also sought the political parties’ views on the proposal by October 19.

The proposal on countering freebies came against the backdrop of the intervention by the Supreme Court in the raging debate on the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently cautioned people against what he described as “revdi culture”, taking a dig at the poll promises made by opposition parties.
The poll panel said it could not overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability.

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources. In the letter, Narendra N Butolia, senior principal secretary, said,

“At the same time, the existing guidelines under the Model Code of Conduct require the political parties and candidates to explain the rationale for promises made therein as well as the possible ways and means to finance such promises; the Commission found that the declarations are pretty routine, ambiguous and do not provide adequate information to voters to exercise informed choice in elections.” The letter added that “declarations are also not submitted by most of the political parties in time.”

The form will include the declarations of the extent and expanse of coverage (example, individual, family, community, BPL, or all population, etc.; quantification of physical coverage; quantification of financial implications; availability of the financial resources; ways and means of raising resources, etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Freebies
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp