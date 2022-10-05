Home Nation

Gorkha Wahini of J'khand Armed Police observing Navratri tradition for over 100 years

For nearly a century and a half, the Gorkha Wahini of Jharkhand Armed Police-I, has been observing Navratri religiously, but without worshipping goddess Durga’s idol.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  For nearly a century and a half, the Gorkha Wahini of Jharkhand Armed Police-I, has been observing Navratri religiously, but without worshipping goddess Durga’s idol. The security personnel instead worship their weapons over the nine days, firing them at every step of the puja till Navmi. Weapons like AK-47, INSAS rifles, pistols, rocket launchers and grenades are decorated, worshipped and fired to give gun salute to Goddess Durga.

It is believed that the weapons signify Shakti, who carries weapons in her nine hands. “We worship the nirakar (formless) manifestation of Maa Bhagwati, and invoke her during the nine days,” Sahdeo Upadhyaya, the priest, said. “It is held that the weapons haven’t deceived the jawans since the puja began in 1880,” he added.

According to Upadhyaya, a commandant once tried to change the tradition by beginning idol worship, but the vehicle bringing the idol met with an accident, causing many casualities. Also, many, including the commandant, fell ill later, he said. When the practice was stopped, several jawans died after their weapons malfunctioned. “However, it hasn’t happened again after the practice was resumed,” the priest said.

The practice began when the British formed the New Reserve Police Force, and continued after it was renamed as Bihar Military Police in 1947 and Jharkhand Armed Police in 2002, Upadhyaya said. The families worship the weapons too. “To ensure the safety of their men, the women worship their weapons,” JAP-I Commandant YS Ramesh said.

JAP-I forces are deputed at some of the remotest areas, and engaged in anti-Maoist operations and VIP security. “We worship the weapons so that we can use them well, and Maa Durga blesses us,” constable Pratibha Chetri said. 

