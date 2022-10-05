Home Nation

Hearing 'Azaan', Amit shah pauses speech during J-K rally

After a brief moment, he said the call for prayer has now stopped and asked if he would continue his speech.

Published: 05th October 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARAMULLA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday briefly stopped his speech during a rally in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir as 'Azaan' or Muslim call to prayer was going on from a nearby mosque.

Five minutes into his about half-an-hour speech at Showkat Ali stadium in this North Kashmir district, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader paused and asked those on the stage "if something was going on at a mosque"? When someone on the stage told him that 'Azaan' was going on, Shah stopped his speech, attracting a huge round of applause and chanting of slogans in his favour from the gathering.

"Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start," he asked and then went on with his speech.

Earlier, soon after his arrival, Shah started his speech much to the delight of the people who had been waiting for hours since early morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitender Singh, who was also present on the stage, did not address the gathering.

