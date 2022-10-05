Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir delimitation order above challenge: Centre to SC

“The instant Writ Petition is nothing but a frivolous attempt to challenge the orders of the Delimitation Commission without any basis.

Published: 05th October 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a plea which challenges the move of the Delimitation commission of redrawing poll constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and increasing the tally of Assembly seats from 83 to 90, the Central government and ECI have told the Supreme Court that provisions under the Delimitation Act, 2002 bar challenge to the orders of the Commission once they are published in the Gazette of India. 

“The instant Writ Petition is nothing but a frivolous attempt to challenge the orders of the Delimitation Commission without any basis. It is further submitted that the Petitioners cannot, by way of this instant Writ Petition, indirectly do what they cannot do directly, i.e., challenge the Delimitation Order passed by the Delimitation Commission,” the affidavit filed by Centre states. 

The affidavit has been filed in the plea preferred by Srinagar-resident Haji Abdul Gani Khan who also has challenged the notifications issued in 2020 by the Ministry of Law and Justice  for constituting Delimitation Commission to take up delimitation in the UT of J&K. It has been argued in the petition that the constitution of the commission was without power, jurisdiction and authority.

On May 13, 2022 a bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh had sought a response from  the Center, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Election Commission of India (ECI). On August 30, the bench while expressing displeasure on the failure to file the response had said if the Center fails to file its response within a week, the affidavit will be accepted by the registry only with a fine of Rs 25,000.

Objecting to the locus of the writ, the Centre in the plea has said that the plea is not maintainable as the commission was set up in 2020. It has also been contended that draft orders of the Delimitation Commission inviting comments were published in the Gazette on March 14, 2022 and delimitation of the constituencies in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is not violative of Article 170 of the Constitution which deals with composition of Legislative Assemblies of States. “The ECI cannot provide any opinion/comment regarding the validity of the order,” the ECI in the affidavit.

Also in top court

Mumbai civic body gets nod for project
The Supreme Court has allowed the municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai to commence partial development work in the ongoing Mumbai Coastal Road Project while observing that sustainable development is an important ingredient in the protection of environment.

‘Tribunal-approved termination binding’
The Supreme Court of India recently observed that an order of termination approved by an Industrial Tribunal is binding on the parties and a Labour Court cannot take a contrary view against it. The Court was considering an appeal plea by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation commission Supreme court
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp