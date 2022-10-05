Maharashtra offers Rs 100 Diwali kits to ration card holders; to cost state Rs 500 crore

Home Nation

The BJP and Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has decided to sweeten the Diwali of ration card holders by offering them a Diwali kit free of cost.

05th October 2022

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The BJP and Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has decided to sweeten the Diwali of ration card holders by offering them a Diwali kit free of cost. In Maharashtra, as many as 1.62 crore ration card holders will be directly benefited by this decision of the Maharashtra government. The cabinet committee took this decision of giving free-of-cost Diwali kits to ration card holders on Tuesday. The Diwali kit will have 1kg sugar, 1 litre palm oil, 1kg chana dal and 1kg rice.

The cost of this essential stuff kit will be on average Rs 100 and it will put an additional Rs 500 crore’s burden on Maharashtra government exchequer. The Food and Civil Supplies Department of the state government has decided to directly purchase these items from the open market, bypassing the prevailing tender process, in order to supply these items to the citizens in a short period of time.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they have taken this decision in cabinet so that people can celebrate Diwali with more ease and joy. “We have instructed the food and civil supplies department to take precautions and ensure that no complaints are made as the set of rations should be distributed before Diwali,” he added.

The Opposition alleged that on one hand, PM Narendra Modi criticises the non-BJP ruled states governments for their ‘Revadi culture’, but at same time, the BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra are indulging in the same culture.

“We are not against giving to poor and needy people. In fact, the Congress was the first party who always focused on welfare schemes. Therefore, the PM should not tarnish the schemes that are made for the common people. In fact, giving tax relaxations and waiving off and writing off loans of corporate houses harmed the country’s economy more than helping the poor and needy,” said Atul Londe, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress.

Shinde govt forgoes tender process for scheme
