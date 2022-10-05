Home Nation

Muslims bring 'Neelkanth' for Hindu devotees in UP

It is believed that with every mile, the language and essence of culture is changed in India, more so in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 05th October 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  It is believed that with every mile, the language and essence of culture is changed in India, more so in Uttar Pradesh. A non-descript village in Deoria district is another example of the adage as it presents a unique example of communal harmony and amity between two communities. Here, the Muslims make the Dussehra festivities for their Hindu brethren possible through their unique gesture.

The Muslim community of Ramnagar village toils for nine days in search of a bird with blue neck popularly known as ‘Neelkanth’ and brings it to the village on ‘Navmi,’ a day ahead of Dussehra, the celebrations of which start only when the Hindu community takes darshan of Neelkanth.

As per the common belief, it is auspicious to do darshan of Neelkanth on Dussehra day as Lord Ram had taken darshan of the bird before eliminating the demon king Ravan and bringing back Goddess Sita from his captivity.

“The Muslim families make the darshan of Neelkanth possible for us. Without its darshan, we cannot start the Dussehra puja and other celebrations. This has been a 250-year-old tradition of this village,” says a villager Ramchandra Yadav, adding that the uniqueness of the tradition lies in the fact that a Muslim family makes the darshan of Neelkanth possible.

“This involves the Muslim community in Dussehra celebration with equal fervour and gusto,” says Yadav, who calls it a glaring example of amity and mutual harmony existing between the two communities in this small village. “The family of the late Mukhtar has been keeping the unique tradition for years.

After Mukhtar, who used to bring Neelkanth every year after a lot of hard work and start the Dussehra revelries, now his wife Jismara is carrying the responsibility with aplomb,” says Shri Krihan, an ex-cop.
As per the villagers, the family members of Jismara leave home in search of ‘Neelkanth’ about 10 days ahead of Dussehra and make it a point to return to the village with the bird at least a day ahead of Dussehra.

“Dussehra teaches about showing mercy towards animals and birds as a lot of animals and birds had joined Lord Ram in his endeavour to bring Sita back from the captivity of Ravana,” says Jism Ara.
Explaining further, the villagers say that on the day of Dussehra all the men, women and children are made to take Neelkanth’s darshan and in the evening each family, including Hindu and Muslims both, gather at the village Hanuman temple and render bhajans together.

Liaquat Ali takes the lead in singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram and Goddess a Sita at Hanuman temple and Hindu devotees just follow him. In the night, after worshipping it, the bird Neekanth, who is representative of the victory of good over evil, is then set free on the night of Dussehra,” said Ajay Singh, who teaches at the village school. 

A blue-neck bird and brotherhood 
The Muslims of Ramnagar village toils for nine days in search of a bird with blue neck, the ‘Neelkanth’, for the Hindu community here, as Dussehra starts only when they take darshan of the ‘Neelkanth’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
muslims Hindus Neelkanth Dussehra
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp