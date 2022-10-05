NEET-UG 2022 counselling dates announced; 1st round from Oct 11

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 counselling from October 11, 2022, it was announced Tuesday.

According to the official schedule, all those who have cleared the NEET 2022 can register themselves for round 1 between October 11 to 17. The detailed schedule is available on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

A total of 91, 927 MBBS, 27, 698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), 52, 720 Ayush, 603 Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and animal husbandry (AH) seats will be filled up in 612 medical and 315 dental colleges through this counselling process.

Admissions to 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) government seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be made through this counselling process.

According to the notice, the NEET AIQ counselling process will be done in 4 rounds – 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round for BDS/BSc Nursing courses.

The counselling schedule for online UG counselling (MBBS/ BDS/ B.Sc Nursing (only for central institutes of nursing and nursing institutes affiliated to IP university) courses) for NEET 15 per cent AQI/ 100 percent deemed/central universities/ESIC/AFMS (only registration part) and AIIMS/ JIPMER (Puducherry/ Karaikal) seats for the academic year 2022 is available on the official website.

The official notice further said, “There will be two more rounds, i.e. 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS, BSc Nursing courses. The schedule will be uploaded on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in”.

The choice of filling and locking will be available from October 14 to 18, and the results will be announced on October 21. In addition, due to the short time available for conducting NEET counselling 2022, the MCC has advised all participating institutes and medical colleges to count all Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays as working days.

