Home Nation

No terror angle emerged in murder of DG Prisons Hemant Lohia: J-K Police

"No terror angle has emerged during the investigation of the murder of Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress," the ADGP said. 

Published: 05th October 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)

Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: No terror angle has emerged during the investigation of the murder case of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the interrogation of the accused is in progress and his disclosures are being corroborated by field investigation Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was found murdered with his throat slit by his friend's house on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

The accused, 23-year-old Yasir Lohar who was working as a domestic help at the house, was arrested from a field in Kanhachak on Tuesday following a major manhunt.

"No terror angle has emerged during the investigation of the case of the murder of H K Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation," the ADGP said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia

Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had claimed responsibility for the murder. However, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who visited the crime scene on Tuesday, had told reporters that "these terror groups shamelessly own everything and anything".

The body of the slain officer was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities, officials said. A wreath-laying ceremony is being organized at district police lines here before the cremation of the deceased later in the day, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DG Prisons J-K police murder terror angle Hemant Lohia
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp