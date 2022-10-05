Home Nation

Quotas for Bihar local body polls illegal: Patna HC

Around 1.14 crore electors were expected to exercise their franchise in two phases on October 10 and 20, respectively.

Published: 05th October 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Patna High Court

File photo of Patna High Court (Photo| PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came under sharp attack of the Opposition once again after the Patna High Court on Tuesday ordered that the reservation of seats for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes in urban local body elections was “illegal”.

A division bench comprising chief justice Sanjay Karol and justice S Kumar directed the state election commission to hold the polls ‘only by immediately re-notifying the seats reserved for OBCs, treating them as general category seats.’

The order came barely a week before the local bodies elections are scheduled on October 10. The candidates have started campaigning in their respective areas with election symbols allotted to them by the commission. Around 1.14 crore electors were expected to exercise their franchise in two phases on October 10 and 20, respectively.

Former deputy CM and BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi blamed Nitish Kumar for the mess. “Had the state government constituted a dedicated commission in the wake of the SC’s order, such a situation would not have arisen ahead of the urban bodies elections,” he added.

He also took a dig at some JD (U) leaders for their attempt to divert the attention of the people on the issue. “Caste-based count and ensuring reservation for OBCs and EBCs in the local bodies elections are two separate things,” he clarified.

The JD(U), on the other hand, claimed that the delay in conducting caste count in the state was among the factors that led to the court’s order. JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha tweeted, “It is unfortunate.”

Kushwaha, who is considered close to Nitish, said that the HC’s order was a part of a conspiracy of Centre and the BJP. “This situation wouldn’t have arisen, had the union government conceded the demand of caste census and fulfilled constitutional provisions,” the JD(U) leader said. He also threatened to launch agitation to expose the conspiracy of the union government and the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Patna High Court Quotas Reservation
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp