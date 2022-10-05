Home Nation

'Ready to mediate peace talks', PM tells Zelensky

Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, the statement said.

Published: 05th October 2022 02:39 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks on a screen inside a so-called Russian War Crimes House alongside the World Economy Forum in Davos. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over phone on Tuesday and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

“PM Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and expressed India’s readiness to be a part of the peace process,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his conversation with the Ukrainian president, the PM reportedly emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He also underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching consequences for public health and the environment.

While both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, international law and the soverignity and territorial integrity of all states.
The phone call took place after Mexico on September 23 had proposed in the UN that only PM Modi can broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

