Right-wing activists beat up garba organisers for employing non-Hindus at Surat pandal

The right-wing group had said it will "guard" garba events in Gujarat during the Navratri festival, which began on September 26, to prevent "non-believers" from entering the venues.

One of the primary attractions of Gujarat’s Navratri celebrations is the traditional dance known as ‘Garba’, ‘Ras-Garba’ or ‘Dandiya’| Express

SURAT: Activists of a right-wing group beat up organisers and security guards of a garba pandal in Gujarat's Surat city and vandalised the place claiming non-Hindu people were employed at the venue, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the organisers of the Thakor Ji Ni Wadi garba pandal refused to lodge a complaint, saying the matter was settled between the two parties.

"A group identifying themselves as Bajrang Dal activists went to Thakor Ji Ni Wadi garba pandal in Surat's Vesu area on Monday night and beat up organisers and security guards. They also damaged part of the place," DCP, Zone III, Sagar Bagmar said.

He said the intruders claimed that some people employed at the pandal belonged to a different religion and wanted them out.

"Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. We called the organisers for lodging of a complaint but they refused, saying they have settled the matter among themselves," Bagmar said.

The right-wing group had said it will "guard" garba events in Gujarat during the Navratri festival, which began on September 26, to prevent "non-believers" from entering the venues.

