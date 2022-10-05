Home Nation

RSS chief bats for comprehensive population policy applicable equally to all communities 

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

Published: 05th October 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored.

Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said.

The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said.

"There has to be a balance among the communities in this country," he added.

Pointing out at China's 'One family one child' policy, Bhagwat said, "While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older.

"With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years," Bhagwat said.

"However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population," he added.

Bhagwat also stressed on people starting their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.

"All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered. Rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment," he said.

The RSS invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest for the event. She is the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief RSS Population
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp