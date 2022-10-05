Home Nation

Russian hacker ‘helped’ over 800 students in JEE exam, CBI tells court

When Shargin told the court that the CBI could access his electronic devices in his presence, the agency sought the court’s direction for the Russian national to share his usernames and passwords.

Published: 05th October 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 820 students are said to have benefitted from the hacking by Russian national Mikhail Shargin of the iLeon software platform, the CBI told a Delhi court on Tuesday. 

Shargin, 25, was  arrested at IGI Airport late Monday night. Following his production in court, Shargin, who was described as a “professional hacker”, was remanded to two-day CBI custody.

The students who took advantage of the hacking, which aided them to cheat in last year’s JEE (Mains) exam, is now suspected to be more than the number earlier estimated, the CBI said to have found in the course of its interrogation of Shargin who was detained by sleuths after he alighted from a plane from Almaty. 

When Shargin told the court that the CBI could access his electronic devices in his presence, the agency sought the court’s direction for the Russian national to share his usernames and passwords. The CBI is not ruling out the possibility of other foreign nationals being involved in the hacking.

The JEE(Mains) is taken by aspirants seeking admission into top engineering colleges, including the IITs. Sources said “teachers” and “coaches” outside test centres were able to take charge of aspirants’ computers and solve questions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE(Mains) CBI Hacking Mikhail Shargin
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp