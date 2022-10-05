Home Nation

Shah reviews security situation in J-K, calls for dismantling terror ecosystem

"The terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled," Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at crowd during a public rally at the Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district of north KashmiR. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be completely dismantled.

He was speaking at a review meeting on the security situation in the Union territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of the Centre, and officers of the Army, CAPF, J-K Police and the Jammu and Kashmir government attended it.

The minister asked the security forces and the police to pro-actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations in order to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

"The terror eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled," Shah said.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the UT administration for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring the rule of law.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign during the Independence Day celebrations saw unprecedented enthusiasm, the minister said. The Union home minister called for the security grid to be further strengthened.

He also reviewed the working of the security grid and the progress made on various items on the agenda in the previous meetings to reduce incidents of terrorism and the stranglehold of the separatist networks.

Cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed, and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective.

Agencies concerned should work on improving capacities to ensure quality investigation, the home minister said.

