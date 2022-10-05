Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray's brother Jaidev shares stage with Maha CM Shinde at Dussehra rally

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has organised its own Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena Executive President Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jaidev Thackeray, the elder brother of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening shared the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the rebel faction's Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Jaidev Thackeray's estranged wife Smita was also present at the MMRDA ground in BKC, the rally site in suburban Mumbai, along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's eldest brother.

Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray who served the Shiv Sena founder for 27 years, was also present at the event.

Talking to reporters, Smita Thackeray said she was invited to the rally by Shinde, who heads the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena.

Jaidev Thackeray, son of Bal Thackeray, said to share an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Uddhav Thackeray.

Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray claim their faction is the "real" Shiv Sena.

Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership had led to the collapse to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June.

