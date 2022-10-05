UP govt to convene uninterrupted 48-hour special Assembly session on boosting economy

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to convene a special session of the legislature to hold discussions on the ways and means to take the state economy to 1 trillion US dollars.

According to highly-placed sources, the special session would be called either this month end or early November. The discussions during the 36 or 48-hour special session, which will go on continuously uninterrupted, will be focused on making the economy look north. During the session, both the ruling and opposition MLAs will put forth their views with constructive suggestions on the subject.

In fact, it will be the first such special session dedicated to one specialized topic.

The intent of convening the special session is to make the world know the steps being taken by the state government to make UP an economy worth one trillion dollars.

The sources claimed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has entrusted his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya with chalking out the course of action for the special session.

“CM Yogi wants MLAs to apprise the house of the development works being undertaken by them in their respective constituencies as it plays a major role in boosting the state economy,” said a senior official in the know-how of the initiative.

Earlier, in 2019, the UP government had convened a 36-hour special session of the state legislature to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Earlier, the government had set a trend by earmarking a day for discussions and debates exclusively by women legislators in State Assembly and Council,

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to convene a special session of the legislature to hold discussions on the ways and means to take the state economy to 1 trillion US dollars. According to highly-placed sources, the special session would be called either this month end or early November. The discussions during the 36 or 48-hour special session, which will go on continuously uninterrupted, will be focused on making the economy look north. During the session, both the ruling and opposition MLAs will put forth their views with constructive suggestions on the subject. In fact, it will be the first such special session dedicated to one specialized topic. The intent of convening the special session is to make the world know the steps being taken by the state government to make UP an economy worth one trillion dollars. The sources claimed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has entrusted his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya with chalking out the course of action for the special session. “CM Yogi wants MLAs to apprise the house of the development works being undertaken by them in their respective constituencies as it plays a major role in boosting the state economy,” said a senior official in the know-how of the initiative. Earlier, in 2019, the UP government had convened a 36-hour special session of the state legislature to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Earlier, the government had set a trend by earmarking a day for discussions and debates exclusively by women legislators in State Assembly and Council,