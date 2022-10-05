Home Nation

UP govt to convene uninterrupted 48-hour special Assembly session on boosting economy

In fact, it will be the first such special session dedicated to one specialized topic. 

Published: 05th October 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

In this file image, CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the UP Assembly session in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to convene a special session of the legislature to hold discussions on the ways and means to take the state economy to 1 trillion US dollars.

According to highly-placed sources, the special session would be called either this month end or early November. The discussions during the 36 or 48-hour special session, which will go on continuously uninterrupted, will be focused on making the economy look north. During the session, both the ruling and opposition MLAs will put forth their views with constructive suggestions on the subject.

In fact, it will be the first such special session dedicated to one specialized topic. 

The intent of convening the special session is to make the world know the steps being taken by the state government to make UP an economy worth one trillion dollars.

The sources claimed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has entrusted his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya with chalking out the course of action for the special session.

“CM Yogi wants MLAs to apprise the house of the development works being undertaken by them in their respective constituencies as it plays a major role in boosting the state economy,” said a senior official in the know-how of the initiative.

Earlier, in 2019, the UP government had convened a 36-hour special session of the state legislature to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. 

Earlier, the government had set a trend by earmarking a day for discussions and debates exclusively by women legislators in State Assembly and Council, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh government Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp