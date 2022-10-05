Home Nation

VHP objects to portrayal of Lord Ram, Ravana in 'Adipurush', says Hindu values 'ridiculed' 

Ajay Sharma, Prachar Pramukh of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said the way Ravana had been depicted was not in line with the Ramayana and related religious scriptures.

Published: 05th October 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Adipurush poster.

Adipurush poster. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday raised objections to the portrayal of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Ravana in the teaser of 'Adipurush', claiming that it "ridiculed Hindu society".

The organisation also warned that the film would not be allowed to be screened in theatres.

Ajay Sharma, Prachar Pramukh of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Sambhal unit, told reporters here that the way in which Lord Ram, Ravana and Lakshman had been portrayed in 'Adipurush' was a mockery of Hinduism.

"The values of Hindu society have been ridiculed. Hindu society will not tolerate this," he said.

'Adipurush', a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana, is fronted by 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who features as Lord Ram. It is scheduled to release next year.

Sharma said the way Ravana had been depicted was not in line with the Ramayana and related religious scriptures.

ALSO READ | MP Home Minister warns Adipurush makers of legal action over 'wrong' depiction of Hindu deities 

"The VHP will not allow this film to be screened in theatres," he added.

Expressing his displeasure at the Central Board of Film Certification, the VHP leader said the board was working in an arbitrary and irresponsible manner.

"If the board is not able to perform its duties, then the government should dissolve it," he said.

A 1.46-minute teaser of the film, directed by Om Raut, was launched on Sunday in Ayodhya. And the blowback was immediate with hashtags like #BoycottAdipurush and #BanAdipurush gaining speed.

The multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh.

With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, this Lankesh seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana.

The portrayal of Hanuman, with a beard, without a moustache and dressed in leather, also attracted criticism.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the film attacked the sentiments of Hindus, while Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned that legal action would be taken if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the "wrong" way were not removed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishva Hindu Parishad Adipurush Ramayana
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp