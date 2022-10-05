Home Nation

Women Agniveer in IAF from next year: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal

The Indian Air Force has decided to induct women candidates under the Air Force Agniveer scheme from next year, said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari on Tuesday.

Published: 05th October 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari. (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has decided to induct women candidates under the Air Force Agniveer scheme from next year, said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari on Tuesday. He was addressing annual press conference before IAF’s 90th Raising Day on October 8. 

This is the first time that the Air Force has announced women candidates joining the force at the Other Ranks (ORs) level. The Navy and Army had made announcements of inducting women as the 
ORs under the Agniveer scheme. The Air Force has been inducting women at officers level.

While addressing the media persons in Delhi days ahead of 90th Indian Air Force Day, Chaudhari said: “We as an organisation are gender agnostic and recognise merit and performance above everything else. A high ratio of women officers in the IAF is testimony to our commitment in providing equal opportunity and a level playing field for every individual irrespective of gender.”

“Induction of female Agniveers is planned next year,” he said. Air Force plans to induct around 3,500 Agniveers as part of its recruitment next year. A total of 3,000 male Agniveers will join the service in December this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VR Chaudhari Indian Air Force Agniveer Women
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp