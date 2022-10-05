Women Agniveer in IAF from next year: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has decided to induct women candidates under the Air Force Agniveer scheme from next year, said IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) VR Chaudhari on Tuesday. He was addressing annual press conference before IAF’s 90th Raising Day on October 8. This is the first time that the Air Force has announced women candidates joining the force at the Other Ranks (ORs) level. The Navy and Army had made announcements of inducting women as the ORs under the Agniveer scheme. The Air Force has been inducting women at officers level. While addressing the media persons in Delhi days ahead of 90th Indian Air Force Day, Chaudhari said: “We as an organisation are gender agnostic and recognise merit and performance above everything else. A high ratio of women officers in the IAF is testimony to our commitment in providing equal opportunity and a level playing field for every individual irrespective of gender.” “Induction of female Agniveers is planned next year,” he said. Air Force plans to induct around 3,500 Agniveers as part of its recruitment next year. A total of 3,000 male Agniveers will join the service in December this year.