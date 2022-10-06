Home Nation

16 killed, 35 injured in bus accident in Nepal's Madhesh province

Superintendent of Police, Bamdev Gautam, blamed the bus' high speed for the accident.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 16 people were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday in a bus accident in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said.

The bus was heading towards Birgunj from Narayangadh when it skidded off road and fell into a river in Bara district, media reports said.

The injured were taken to Hetauda, Chure Hill, and Sancho Hospital for treatment, The Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

On October 2 two people were killed and 36 others injured in a bus accident along the East-West Highway.

