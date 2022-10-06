Home Nation

Army's northern command adds Kalyani M4 to its fleet of armoured vehicles

The vehicle can withstand three 10 kg TNT charges under the wheels and one 50 kg IED blast at its one side, officials said.

Kalyani M4,A 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicle was inducted to the Army's northern command. (Photo | Twitter, Northerncomd_IA)

By PTI

JAMMU: Army's northern command on Thursday inducted Kalyani M4, an indigenous all-terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with armour and mine protection, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Northern Command shared the information on official Twitter handle with several pictures of its General Officer Commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi along with the vehicle.

"#NorthernComd inducts 4x4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles, an indigenous initiative by @BharatForgeLtd; an all terrain high mobility combat troop carrier with Armour & Mine Protection," the tweet read.

Kalyani M4, produced by Kalyani Group's Bharat Forge, underwent extensive trials in Ladakh, which also falls under the Northern Command, before the Army placed the order for these vehicles under an emergency procurement amid the China-India border standoff.

The vehicle can withstand three 10 kg TNT charges under the wheels and one 50 kg IED blast at its one side, officials said.

"The best just got better! The induction of Kalyani M4, @BharatForgeLtd group's flagship armoured vehicle in @NorthernComd_IA theatre is a matter of pride for the #makeinindia initiative & the entire nation," tweeted PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence.

