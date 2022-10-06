‘Double-engine’ government helped Himachal: PM Modi

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Amid the beating of traditional drums and nagaras in Himachal’s Bilaspur district, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that “unprecedented development” of the state was possible only through ‘double-engine’ government at the state and Central levels.

The PM addressed his public meeting in the local dialect, congratulating the people on Vijayadashami. Later he inaugurated AIIMS and a hydro-engineering college. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the PM with a Ransingha -- a trumpet-like traditional instrument. Modi played the instrument and said, “This marks the beginning of each future victory.”

In his address, the PM said Himachal Pradesh has played a crucial role in ‘rashtra raksha’ (protecting the nation) by sending a large number of youths to the defence forces. “With AIIMs at Bilaspur, the state will play a pivotal role in ‘jeevan raksha’ (saving lives),” he said.“It will be a green AIIMS with all facilities being eco-friendly. The people will get advanced medical care with AIIMS and five new medical colleges coming up in the state,” said the PM.

“The state government and the Centre have worked closely over the last eight years to ensure that benefits of development reach the remotest parts of the country,” he added.He blamed the previous governments for only laying foundation stones for development works and later forgetting the projects after elections.

“Medical tourism in Himachal Pradesh has immense potential. It is among the four states chosen for setting up a medical device park,” Modi said.

He also broached the issue of ‘one rank, one pension’ for the armed forces, saying this has helped the state that has a large section of families with at least one member serving the forces.Modi congratulated Himachal Pradesh for being the first state to formulate a drone policy. Drones will be used for the transportation of medicines and other goods, he added.

On woman voters that form almost half of the electorate in the state, Modi said several government schemes were aimed at making the lives of women better. BJP chief JP Nadda, who belongs to the state, said in his address that Himachal was neglected by Congress governments, which withdrew a special financial package given to the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said projects over Rs 10,000 crore have come to the state, courtesy the Central government. The PM along with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the CM participated in the opening of the rath yatra’’ marking the International Kullu Dussehra. Modi walked to the main attraction of the weeklong festival with thousands of other devotees and offered prayers to

Lord Raghunath.Modi witnessed the traditional yatra along with the grand assembly of deities to mark the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

