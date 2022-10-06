Kashmiri youth dies in accidental police firing

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A youth was killed in an accidental police firing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while four local militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian.The youth was critically injured after a policeman allegedly fired at him accidentally at Haal area of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Identified as Mohammad Asif Padroo, resident of Poterwaal, Shopian, the injured youth was rushed to Srinagar hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while confirming the incident said the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off while on duty at Haal Pulwama on Wednesday. The ADGP said police has registered a case and the policeman involved in the incident has been arrested.

“Further investigation is going on,” he added. The killing of youth in police fire has been condemned by the political parties. Meanwhile, an encounter erupted between troops and militants in village Drach Keegam area of Shopian in south Kashmir during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces. In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for about five hours, three local Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed, a police official said.

The slain militants were identified as Zubair Maqbool Wani, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray and Hanaan Bin Yaqoob alias Saqib.“Yaqoob and Jamsheed were involved in killing of SPO and a migrant labourer from West Bengal,” the ADGP said.Another gunfight erupted when militants fired on a joint search party of police, CRPF and army at Moolu area of Shopian in the early hours on Wednesday. In the ensuing firefight, a local militant identified as Arif Rashid was killed.Police said the slain militant was a categorised militant linked with LeT. “He was involved in several militancy incidents, including attacks on security forces and civilians.”

SRI NAGAR: A youth was killed in an accidental police firing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while four local militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian.The youth was critically injured after a policeman allegedly fired at him accidentally at Haal area of Pulwama in south Kashmir. Identified as Mohammad Asif Padroo, resident of Poterwaal, Shopian, the injured youth was rushed to Srinagar hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while confirming the incident said the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off while on duty at Haal Pulwama on Wednesday. The ADGP said police has registered a case and the policeman involved in the incident has been arrested. “Further investigation is going on,” he added. The killing of youth in police fire has been condemned by the political parties. Meanwhile, an encounter erupted between troops and militants in village Drach Keegam area of Shopian in south Kashmir during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces. In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for about five hours, three local Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed, a police official said. The slain militants were identified as Zubair Maqbool Wani, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray and Hanaan Bin Yaqoob alias Saqib.“Yaqoob and Jamsheed were involved in killing of SPO and a migrant labourer from West Bengal,” the ADGP said.Another gunfight erupted when militants fired on a joint search party of police, CRPF and army at Moolu area of Shopian in the early hours on Wednesday. In the ensuing firefight, a local militant identified as Arif Rashid was killed.Police said the slain militant was a categorised militant linked with LeT. “He was involved in several militancy incidents, including attacks on security forces and civilians.”