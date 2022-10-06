Home Nation

Pakistan hybrid warfare threat: BSF rushes to order anti-drone tech

This would make the BSF the first Indian paramilitary force to procure and put to operational use anti-drone systems and guns on the western and northern sectors of the borders.

Published: 06th October 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

drones-pti

Image of a drone used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Chandan Nandy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Faced with increasing intrusions of drugs and weapons-carrying drones along the international border in Punjab and Rajasthan and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, the Union Home Ministry has approved a BSF move to acquire and use a number of anti-drone guns and jammers.This would make the BSF the first Indian paramilitary force to procure and put to operational use anti-drone systems and guns on the western and northern sectors of the borders.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said that the BSF has also been given the nod to procure an array of electronic and digital systems to “detect the presence of electronic devices” that were recently found to have been used by the Pakistan ISI in border guarding force’s ‘area of responsibility’ in Amritsar.

Besides, the BSF is also collaborating with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to partner with IIT-Bombay’s National Centre of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security to develop a canine mounted video surveillance system that will be able to access difficult and risky “spaces” such as tunnels and buildings in control of intruders.

An MHA source said that the security forces have initiated a response to the “hybrid warfare” launched by the Pakistan army, ISI and Rangers who have also taken to using “flying suites” aimed at pin-point targeting of Indian installations.But the “immediate requirement”, according to MHA sources, was for anti-drone technologies for which the BSF has shortlisted for acquiring electronic jammers and guns with two start-ups, Pune-based Gurutvaa Systems and Chennai-based Big Bang Boom Solutions, respectively.

While MHA sources did not disclose the number of UAV-disabling jammers and guns the BSF has ordered, they said that the hand-held gadgets went through field trials in Jammu and Punjab in November 2021, before the two companies were shortlisted for supplying the two “vital”counter-drone weapons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani drones Anti-drone tech BSF
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp