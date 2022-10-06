Row erupts over Gujarat governor replacing Ela Bhatt as Vidyapith head

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Vidyapith founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920 is beset with a controversy over the imminent appointment of Governor Acharya Devvrat as the Chancellor replacing Ela Bhatt (89), an eminent Gandhian, social activist, and founder of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA).A section of Gandhians has deplored the move, saying the RSS has now gained a foothold in the last remaining independent Vidyapith, a deemed university, established by Mahatma Gandhi.

A meeting of the Vidyapith trustees was called on Tuesday to take stock of the resignation of the current Chancellor Ela Bhatt. The Gujarat Vidyapith Governing Council (GVGC) informed the trustees that it has decided to accept the resignation of Ela Bhatt, and that the council would approach Governor Acharya Devvrat and request him to take over as the 12th Chancellor of the university.

A Vidyapith statement said: “After a detailed discussion, it was decided to accept the resignation tendered by Chancellor Ela Bhatt and respect her feelings. Ms Bhatt will remain in the post till October 19.” It added that a Vidyapith delegation would go to invite the Governor,” said the statement.

Some Gandhians have expressed their resentment against the move, alleging that it is an attempt to destroy the Mahatma’s ideology. Activist and Gandhian philosopher Mahesh Panday said while Godse had assassinated the Mahatma, attempts were now being made to ‘saffronize’ the Gandhian ideology and institution. “Gujarat Vidyapeeth is the last Gandhian institution which is now being uprooted.”

Prof Hemant Kumar Shah alleged the trustees were saffronizing the Vidyapith. “The trustees and the Vice Chancellor have themselves invited the Sangh Parivar to saffronize the Vidyapeeth. It is sad that instead of deciding on the recent high court judgment to oust the vice-chancellor, the trustees have invited a staunch RSS person to head the institution,” he said.

Former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also condemned the government move. Ever since the BJP came to power in Gujarat, they have appointed their people at the helm of Gandhian institutions.

