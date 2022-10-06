Row over RSS general secretary's remark on poverty and unemployment

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent comments over poverty and unemployment in India have sparked a row, annoying a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

“What Dattatreya Hosabale articulated at a webinar may be his individual concern or observation over unemployment and poverty. But the PM Narendra Modi-led government has done remarkable work, and is still doing so, to tackle both unemployment and poverty,” a senior BJP leader said.

Hosabale, speaking at a webinar on October 2, had said that poverty and unemployment have emerged as a “demonic-challenge” before the country. His comments provided ample opportunity to the Opposition to target the Modi government on social media. However, the BJP leaders were as quick in their reaction to defend the central government.

“At a time when unemployment rate in India has reduced to 6.43 per cent, such unwarranted articulations from a responsible organisation should not have been made in the public domain without noting the government’s performances on the issues,” a senior BJP functionary said, preferring anonymity.

What has apparently irked the BJP the most is Hosabale’s comment that there still are 23 crore people in the country having daily income of less than Rs 375. Hosabale had stated that inequality and unemployment are the two major issues that need to be tackled seriously. He had stated in the webinar that there are around 4 crore unemployed people in the country, including 2.2 crore villagers and 1.8 crore people in urban areas.

Hosabale, who has held a prominent position in the RSS since 2004, also quoted several steps taken by the Modi government in the past eight months. Meanwhile, the RSS is learnt to have shared its serious concerns over the prevailing situation of poverty and unemployment to the Modi government.

“At present, poverty and unemployment together are emerging as major challenges for any ruling political dispensation. We have to think over these issues honestly and act to tackle them before they assume huge proportions,” a senior RSS functionary said. “We are hopeful to see more effective steps as the government is headed by a sensitive PM like Narendra Modi,” the leader said.

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent comments over poverty and unemployment in India have sparked a row, annoying a section of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). “What Dattatreya Hosabale articulated at a webinar may be his individual concern or observation over unemployment and poverty. But the PM Narendra Modi-led government has done remarkable work, and is still doing so, to tackle both unemployment and poverty,” a senior BJP leader said. Hosabale, speaking at a webinar on October 2, had said that poverty and unemployment have emerged as a “demonic-challenge” before the country. His comments provided ample opportunity to the Opposition to target the Modi government on social media. However, the BJP leaders were as quick in their reaction to defend the central government. “At a time when unemployment rate in India has reduced to 6.43 per cent, such unwarranted articulations from a responsible organisation should not have been made in the public domain without noting the government’s performances on the issues,” a senior BJP functionary said, preferring anonymity. What has apparently irked the BJP the most is Hosabale’s comment that there still are 23 crore people in the country having daily income of less than Rs 375. Hosabale had stated that inequality and unemployment are the two major issues that need to be tackled seriously. He had stated in the webinar that there are around 4 crore unemployed people in the country, including 2.2 crore villagers and 1.8 crore people in urban areas. Hosabale, who has held a prominent position in the RSS since 2004, also quoted several steps taken by the Modi government in the past eight months. Meanwhile, the RSS is learnt to have shared its serious concerns over the prevailing situation of poverty and unemployment to the Modi government. “At present, poverty and unemployment together are emerging as major challenges for any ruling political dispensation. We have to think over these issues honestly and act to tackle them before they assume huge proportions,” a senior RSS functionary said. “We are hopeful to see more effective steps as the government is headed by a sensitive PM like Narendra Modi,” the leader said.