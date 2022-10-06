Home Nation

RSS call to develop  entrepreneurial skills 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said people should develop entrepreneurial skills rather than depending on government jobs.

Published: 06th October 2022 07:49 AM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses at a Vijayadashami function, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said people should develop entrepreneurial skills rather than depending on government jobs.“For a country as populous as Bharat, it is a natural expectation that economic and development policy making should be employment-oriented. “But employment does not mean simply jobs, this prudence should expand in our society,” said Bhagwat in his annual Dushera address in Nagpur.

“Enterprise-oriented actions have to be encouraged. Setting up of decentralised employment training programmes in every district, job opportunities in home districts, development programmes in villages as also education, health, ease of travel — these are common expectations from the government.” 

He also pointed out that population control and religion-based population balance are important subjects that can no longer be ignored. “The population policy should be applicable for all. Public awareness campaigns will be required for creating a mindset of total observance of this policy. Only then rules on population control will yield results,” he added.

Growing population can also be an asset, Bhagwat said. “We are at the stage of demographic dividend and this should work in our favour. China managed to control the population by implementing strict policies but now its population is old. Realising that they are now encouraging a two-child policy,” he said.

He said scare-mongering was being done that there was a danger to minorities, but asserted that this is neither the nature of the Sangh nor of Hindus. The Sangh, he asserted, resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace.

“There should be no recurrence of Udaipur and Amravati incidents (where a tailor and a pharmacist were killed after they supported suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma), Bhagwat said, adding that a particular community as a whole should not be taken as the root cause for it.

Empowering of women
Bhagwat also laid emphasis on women’s empowerment and said society cannot progress without women.  He also said the concept of Hindu Rashtra is now being taken seriously

