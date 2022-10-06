Home Nation

SSC recruitment scam: CBI court extends custody of former minister Partha Chatterjee, ex-officials

The CBI had on September 16 obtained the custody of Chatterjee for questioning him, and thereafter he was remanded in judicial custody from September 21.

Published: 06th October 2022

Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  A special CBI court at Alipore here extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee till October 19 in connection with the central agency's probe into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

The court on Wednesday also sent former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, ex-secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Ashok Saha, and the former adviser to SSC, S P Sinha, to judicial custody till October 19 on a prayer by the CBI, which is investigating the scam as per an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee were on July 23 arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam, following the seizure of Rs 49.80 crore in cash from the latter's flats in the city, apart from bullion, jewellery and property deeds.

The ED has alleged that Chatterjee and Mukherjee laundered money by indulging in a criminal conspiracy for illegally giving teaching post jobs, on recommendations by the School Service Commission (SSC), in state-sponsored and aided schools, and generated huge proceeds of crime.

It said in a charge sheet submitted before a PMLA court that the total worth of the seizures, including the cash, amount to more than Rs 100 crore.

It has been stated by the agency that Mukherjee's close association with family members of Chatterjee has been found in a company registered at an address owned by the former at Belghoria, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, from where Rs 27.90 crore in cash was seized.

The ED had also recovered Rs 21.90 crore in cash from a flat in south Kolkata where Mukherjee resided.

The CBI had on September 16 obtained the custody of Chatterjee for questioning him, and thereafter he was remanded in judicial custody from September 21. The former minister is also in judicial remand in connection with the ED case.

Chatterjee was relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government shortly after his arrest, while the TMC, too, removed him from the posts he held in the party, including that of the secretary-general. He was the education minister when the scam was allegedly pulled off.

