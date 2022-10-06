Home Nation

Vigilance Bureau arrests Punjab police officer for taking Rs one crore bribe

Ashish Kapoor has been booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Published: 06th October 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

(Image used for representational purpose.)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, now posted as Commandant of 4th IRB at Pathankot, for taking
bribe of Rs One crore. 

Earlier Kapoor was AIG of Vigilance Bureau. In this case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Intelligence Pawan Kumar and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh have also been
named as accused.

Vigilance Bureau officials said that Ashish Kapoor has been booked under sections 7, 7-A Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

During his posting as Superintendent Jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a lady named Poonam Rajan of Sector 30, Kurukshetra, Haryana who was under judicial remand in the jail in some case. When Poonam along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was in police remand in a case FIR No. 151/2018 registered under section 420/120-B of IPC at police station Zirakpur, Kapoor went to the police station and fraudulently convinced Poonam's mother Prem Lata to help her getting  bail and acquittal from the court.

Adding further the official revealed that after this Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got Preeti, sister-in-law of Poonam declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs One Crore and deposited them under the names of his known ones and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh.

He said by doing so, the accused Ashish Kapoor, Pawan Kumar and Harjinder Singh have committed offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC and have been nominated as accused the present case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Vigilance Bureau AIG of police Ashish Kapoor
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp