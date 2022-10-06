Vigilance Bureau arrests Punjab police officer for taking Rs one crore bribe

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, now posted as Commandant of 4th IRB at Pathankot, for taking

bribe of Rs One crore.

Earlier Kapoor was AIG of Vigilance Bureau. In this case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Intelligence Pawan Kumar and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh have also been

named as accused.

Vigilance Bureau officials said that Ashish Kapoor has been booked under sections 7, 7-A Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

During his posting as Superintendent Jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a lady named Poonam Rajan of Sector 30, Kurukshetra, Haryana who was under judicial remand in the jail in some case. When Poonam along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was in police remand in a case FIR No. 151/2018 registered under section 420/120-B of IPC at police station Zirakpur, Kapoor went to the police station and fraudulently convinced Poonam's mother Prem Lata to help her getting bail and acquittal from the court.

Adding further the official revealed that after this Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got Preeti, sister-in-law of Poonam declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs One Crore and deposited them under the names of his known ones and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh.

He said by doing so, the accused Ashish Kapoor, Pawan Kumar and Harjinder Singh have committed offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC and have been nominated as accused the present case.

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Vigilance Bureau today arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, now posted as Commandant of 4th IRB at Pathankot, for taking bribe of Rs One crore. Earlier Kapoor was AIG of Vigilance Bureau. In this case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Intelligence Pawan Kumar and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh have also been named as accused. Vigilance Bureau officials said that Ashish Kapoor has been booked under sections 7, 7-A Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. During his posting as Superintendent Jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had got acquainted with a lady named Poonam Rajan of Sector 30, Kurukshetra, Haryana who was under judicial remand in the jail in some case. When Poonam along with her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, was in police remand in a case FIR No. 151/2018 registered under section 420/120-B of IPC at police station Zirakpur, Kapoor went to the police station and fraudulently convinced Poonam's mother Prem Lata to help her getting bail and acquittal from the court. Adding further the official revealed that after this Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got Preeti, sister-in-law of Poonam declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs One Crore and deposited them under the names of his known ones and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh. He said by doing so, the accused Ashish Kapoor, Pawan Kumar and Harjinder Singh have committed offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC and have been nominated as accused the present case.