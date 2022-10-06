Home Nation

Why Delhi LG not ordering probe into toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore: AAP

"LG orders a probe against the AAP government every other day without any proof. But, we welcome it. Investigate as much as you want. We welcome all probes," Pathak said.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena why he has not yet ordered a probe into an alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore even though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent him a complaint in this connection with 'documents' two months ago.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's Delhi civic body election in-charge Durgesh Pathak also wondered if Saxena was not able to "muster courage" to order a probe into the alleged scam as some very senior leader of the BJP was involved in it.

There was no immediate reaction from the LG office to the AAP's charge. "It's been about two months since Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent a letter to the LG, along with documents, asking for a probe into the scam. Leave aside ordering a probe, LG has not even sent an acknowledgement of Sisodia's letter so far," Pathak said.

He said Lieutenant Governor Saxena has ordered several probes against the AAP government in Delhi so far since he assumed charge and authorities investigating them are yet to achieve any breakthrough.

"LG orders a probe against the AAP government every other day without any proof. But, we welcome it. Investigate as much as you want. We welcome all probes," Pathak said.

" But, why is the LG running away from ordering a probe into this toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore? Which BJP leader is trying to protect. It seems some very senior BJP leader is involved in this scam. That's why it seems LG is not able to muster courage and order a probe into the scam," he charged.

The AAP leader demanded that the LG order a probe into the alleged toll tax scam. On August 10, Sisodia had written to Saxena and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
toll tax scam AAP V K Saxena Delhi LG
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp