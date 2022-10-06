Home Nation

Woman beaten to death at Durga puja pandal for not paying subscription  

Suchitra was rescued by her neighbours and she was taken to a local healthcare centre where she succumbed to her injuries.

Published: 06th October 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 45-year-old homemaker was beaten to death after she turned up at a Durga puja pandal to offer prayer without paying puja subscription in Murshidabad on Tuesday. She was beaten up with fist and blows, and bamboo stick as her family refused to pay puja subscription and she turned up at the pandal to offer prayer. Five people, including two women have been arrested.

According to police, the bizarre incident took place at Sanyasidanga village in Murshidabad district.
“Suchitra Mondal, the deceased, came to the puja pandal like others to offer prayer. On seeing her present at the pandal, a section of women and puja organisers restrained her from moving further towards the idol of goddess Durga. The organisers told her that she would not be allowed at the pandal because her family refused to pay puja subscription when other villagers paid,’’ said an officer of Murshidabad district police.

Suchitra was not ready to leave the puja pandal and she was determined to offer prayer. “During the course of the altercation, those who restrained the women pounced on her and assaulted her. Unable to protect herself, Suchitra slumped to the ground,’’ said the police officer. Mrinmay Mondal, nephew of the deceased, said the puja organisers threatened his aunt with dire consequences if she goes in front of the idol. “As she refused to pay heed to the warning, a group of women and puja organisers started beating up her. They did not even spare my aunt when she fell on the ground. She was beaten up with bamboo sticks. Other villagers intervened and came to my aunt’s rescue,’’ he recounted.

Suchitra was rescued by her neighbours and she was taken to a local healthcare centre where she succumbed to her injuries. “Post mortem report of the victim said she received injuries on her head and chest which turned out to be fatal,’’ said a police officer. Bisakha Sarkar, one of Suchitra’s neighbours, said the incident was beyond imagination. “We want to see all the culprits behind the bars and exemplary punishment for them,’’ she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp