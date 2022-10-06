Yati Narsinghanand detained ahead of protest march over beheading of man in Meerut

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The district administration on Thursday detained controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there.

Deepak Tyagi (20) was allegedly killed last week by one Fahmid as he suspected him of being in a relationship with his daughter.

After the recovery of Tyagi's severed head, police had arrested Fahmid and his accomplice Asif. Narsinghanand had announced to march on foot to Meerut, along with other seers, on Thursday.

Narsinghanand did not take the administration's permission for the protest march and therefore, he was detained, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

The Ghaziabad administration was on alert after coming to know about Narsinghanand's plans to take out the march, Raja said, adding that the priest was detained from the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.

Ample force has been deployed outside the temple, the SP said.

Narsinghanand, who is notorious for making intemperate remarks against Muslims, said the "murder" of Tyagi by Muslims was not an ordinary incident and the silence of Hindus on it would be harmful for them.

Meanwhile, several seers present inside the temple opposed the action taken by the administration.

