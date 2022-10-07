Home Nation

10 Narsinghanand disciples protest outside SC, seek 'legal sanction' to kill themselves 

In a video clip released earlier in the day, Narsinghanand said, "My disciples had left for the Supreme Court on Friday morning as they were scared of the beheading threats from jihadis".

Published: 07th October 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Police detained 10 people when they were protesting outside the Supreme Court on Friday with controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand claiming they had gone there to seek "legal sanction" to kill themselves due to repeated death threats from "jihadis".

Talking to PTI over phone from Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, Narsinghanand said his "nine disciples were arrested by Delhi Police and released around 5 pm".

According to Delhi Police, 10 people were detained for protesting outside the apex court. They were later released, it said.

"My disciples and I are the main targets of Islamic terrorists and have received several beheading threats. The way jihadis are killing Hindus is very painful and horrible."

"No government has provided security to Hindu seers. When we discuss about the preventive methods, the judiciary and police put us in jail where we are tortured," claimed Narsinghanand who was detained on Thursday ahead of his proposed march to Meerut to protest against the beheading of a man there.

The district administration has increased my detention period up to Saturday and I will not be permitted to leave the temple premises, he added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said ample force has been deputed outside the temple to avoid any untoward incident.

