BJP goes ballistic, calls Udit remark on Murmu ‘anti-tribal’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going ballistic against the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed the Congress leadership for promoting “anti-tribal” mindset among its leaders after a “derogatory tweet regarding President Droupadi Murmu” was made on Wednesday.

Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday had tweeted in Hindi (translated here): “No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. ‘Chamchagiri’ also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live eating salt yourself, you will know.” The tweet drew sharp reactions from ruling BJP terming the tweet a ‘reflection’ of ‘anti-tribal mindset’ of Congress. However, Udit Raj later clarified that his statement was of his own and it has nothing to do with the Congress.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP leader and senior spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome and unfortunate. This reflects the anti-tribal mindset of Congress leaders”. Patra further lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of allowing its leaders to regularly pass such objectionable and derogatory statements. “The Congress leadership should take action against those leaders and should tender an apology,” Patra demanded.

Prem Shukla, another senior BJP leader and party spokesperson, also slammed the Congress saying that earlier, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Ajay Kumar had made derogatory remarks also. “The Congress leadership is promoting anti-tribal mindset among its leadership. The people belonging to ST community will give a befitting reply to the Congress,” Shukla alleged.

Shehzad Poonawalla, another BJP spokesperson, also went hammer and tongs against the Congress over Udit Raj’s statement. “The Congress is ‘insulting’ India’s first tribal woman President by allowing such derogatory statements by its leaders. The nation will not forgive the Congress,” he alleged. He demanded immediate expulsion of Udit Raj from the Congress.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women also issued summon to Udit Raj for his objectionable statement. NCW chairman Rekha Sharma termed the statement ‘highly objectionable’ against Supreme Authority.

