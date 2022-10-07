Home Nation

Cattle smuggling case: CBI files chargesheet against TMC's Anubrata in court

Mondal had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office for his questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:15 PM

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. (Photo | Anubrata Mondal Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet in a CBI court in Asansol against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, currently in judicial remand, is lodged in Asansol correctional home.

The TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur by a team of CBI sleuths for allegedly not cooperating in its investigation into the cattle smuggling case.

The ruling party leader had skipped appearing before the CBI officers at its Nizam Palace office for his questioning on several occasions prior to the arrest.

READ HERE | Cattle smuggling racket that TMC's Anubrata Mondal was involved in had a deep nexus

