Home Nation

CBI files chargesheet against 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar for extortion by spoofing phone numbers

The agency in its chargesheet named Chandrashekhar, who is facing a number of cases by different agencies for impersonation and fraud, and Sanjay Jain, who used to handle his legal matters.

Published: 07th October 2022 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for allegedly extorting over Rs 9 crore from people who are being investigated by different agencies, by spoofing phone numbers, officials said.

In its chargesheet filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chengalpattu, in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that the accused allegedly conspired to cheat by impersonation by using digital devices.

The agency in its chargesheet named Chandrashekhar, who is facing a number of cases by different agencies for impersonation and fraud, and Sanjay Jain, who used to handle his legal matters.

"One of the accused (Chandrashekhar) had allegedly committed the offence while being on custody parole during October, 2019, and also impersonated many senior officers of the Government of India by using call spoofing techniques and made phone calls to various persons, who were facing criminal cases by different investigating agencies," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency alleged that Chandrashekhar extorted large amounts of money as bribe from them on the assurance of settling their cases, but he misappropriated it for his personal use.

In one such case, the CBI alleged that Chandrashekhar had targeted an organisation and individuals having a temple in Tirupati, who were under investigation by the the Income Tax department after it conducted raids in October 2019.

"The said accused (Chandrashekhar) contacted one of the persons handling the operations of the organisation by impersonating himself as the then Law Secretary, Government of India, and allegedly pressured them to pay Rs 7.50 crore," the CBI alleged.

He used spoofing, a technique which alters the caller ID with any other number, giving an impression that high government functionaries were making the call.

Chandrashekhar allegedly called the office-bearers of the group, showing calling the numbers as landline numbers of higher government functionaries, but they actually originated from outside India.

"The accused had also obtained foreign numbers and used them for collection of Rs 2 crore from Mumbai. The CBI had taken the custody of the accused. One of the accused (impersonator) is presently in judicial custody," the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI chargesheet conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorting spoofing phone numbers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp