Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 14 held for thrashing 3 'sadhus' on suspicion of being child lifters in Durg

At least 30 to 35 persons, who were seen thrashing the men dressed as sadhus (religious ascetics) in the videos, have been identified and more arrests will be made in the case soon, he said.

Published: 07th October 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DURG: At least 14 persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on three men dressed as sadhus on suspicion of being child abductors in Chhattisgarh's Durg district earlier this week, police said on Friday.

The accused were apprehended based on videos of the incident that took place in Charoda town under Bhilai police station limits on Wednesday, Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

At least 30 to 35 persons, who were seen thrashing the men dressed as sadhus (religious ascetics) in the videos, have been identified and more arrests will be made in the case soon, he said.

The victims, Rajbir Singh (28), Shyam Singh (23) and Aman Singh (28), were seen speaking to some children at a Dussehra fair, which raised suspicion in local residents, the official said.

Suspecting them to be members of a gang that abducts children, a mob gathered there and thrashed the trio.

The police soon reached the spot, rescued the three men and brought the situation under control, he said. The trio was shifted to a local hospital and discharged after preliminary treatment, the official said.

The victims were natives of Rajasthan, but did not carry any identification documents, Pallava said, adding they were allowed to leave after questioning.

An FIR (first information report) under sections 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation ), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and 30 people were detained for questioning, the official said.

The Durg police have appealed to people not to react to rumours about child lifting with violence and take law into their own hands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
14 Arrested attack Chhattisgarh's Durg suspicion sadhus child abductors attacked
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp