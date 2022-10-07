Home Nation

Delhi HC asks NIA to respond to plea for FIR copy lodged against alleged PFI members 

Published: 07th October 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Friday sought the NIA's response on a plea seeking a copy of FIR registered against alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case lodged under UAPA.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued the notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a petition filed by one Mohd Yusuff, who was arrested from his residence in Chennai on September 22 in the case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on October 10.

