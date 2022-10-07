Grade-3 employee axed for failing to burn Ravan’s 10 heads in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The Dashaanan (ten-headed demon Ravan) has to be fully burnt, not partially. Blasting out the main face won’t simply do: That’s the rule for Chhattisgarh government employees tasked to finish off the Ravan effigy. Any violation can invite suspension, which a grade-3 employee realised when all the ten heads of the “evil” survived despite firecrackers doing their job.

Rajendra Yadav works in the municipal corporation of Dhamtari, about 90 km south of Raipur. He was on Thursday suspended for a job “badly done.” When the effigy of Ravan was burnt to symbolise the triumph of good over evil, all his ten heads remained unscathed on Wednesday, drawing the curiosity as well as the fury of a section of spectators assembled to watch the annual spectacle. Soon, the matter went up to the civic body authorities.

A day after, the municipal corporation suspended Rajendra, apparently holding him accountable for gross negligence in the “killing” of the demon king. After all, so much effort had gone into the preparation of the effigy with a provision to facilitate its complete burning in a ritual called ‘Ravan Dahan’.

“For the Dussehra Utsav, grave irresponsibility has been committed by Rajendra Yadav while getting the effigy of Ravan ready. His act has brought disrepute to the image of the municipal corporation. Keeping the carelessness during his duty in view, he has been suspended with immediate effect,” said the suspension order that carried the signature of commissioner Vinay Poyam.

The commissioner later told this paper that he was on leave and that the decision was taken by Padamwar, the executive engineer of the corporation. Despite repeated attempts, the engineer couldn’t be reached for comment.

