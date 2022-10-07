Home Nation

Grade-3 employee axed for failing to burn Ravan’s 10 heads in Chhattisgarh

Any violation can invite suspension, which a grade-3 employee realized when all the ten heads of the “evil” survived despite firecrackers doing their job.

Published: 07th October 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Effigy of mythological demon king Ravana.

Effigy of mythological demon king Ravana used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Dashaanan (ten-headed demon Ravan) has to be fully burnt, not partially. Blasting out the main face won’t simply do: That’s the rule for Chhattisgarh government employees tasked to finish off the Ravan effigy. Any violation can invite suspension, which a grade-3 employee realised when all the ten heads of the “evil” survived despite firecrackers doing their job. 

Rajendra Yadav works in the municipal corporation of Dhamtari, about 90 km south of Raipur. He was on Thursday suspended for a job “badly done.” When the effigy of Ravan was burnt to symbolise the triumph of good over evil, all his ten heads remained unscathed on Wednesday, drawing the curiosity as well as the fury of a section of spectators assembled to watch the annual spectacle. Soon, the matter went up to the civic body authorities. 

A day after, the municipal corporation suspended Rajendra, apparently holding him accountable for gross negligence in the “killing” of the demon king.  After all, so much effort had gone into the preparation of the effigy with a provision to facilitate its complete burning in a ritual called ‘Ravan Dahan’.

“For the Dussehra Utsav, grave irresponsibility has been committed by Rajendra Yadav while getting the effigy of Ravan ready. His act has brought disrepute to the image of the municipal corporation. Keeping the carelessness during his duty in view, he has been suspended with immediate effect,” said the suspension order that carried the signature of commissioner Vinay Poyam.

The commissioner later told this paper that he was on leave and that the decision was taken by Padamwar, the executive engineer of the corporation. Despite repeated attempts, the engineer couldn’t be reached for comment.

‘Disrepute to image’
In his suspension order effective immediately, Dhamtari commissioner  cites “grave irresponsibility” commited by the official that has “brought disrepute to the image of  the civic body”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravan effigy Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp