Jharkhand man killed over relationship with woman of another community; 11 arrested

Some people of Dhawaiya village in in Jharkhand's Bokaro district were "unhappy" with Imraj Ansari's affair with the woman, cops said.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Honour Killing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RANCHI: A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Jharkhand's Bokaro district for his relationship with a woman of another community, police said on Friday.

Some people of Dhawaiya village in Mahuatand were "unhappy" with Imraj Ansari's affair with the woman, they said.

"The unhappy villagers murdered him around 8 pm on Thursday," Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha told PTI.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the murder so far, he said.

"We have deployed adequate police force at the village to avert any law and order problem," he added.

An investigation is underway, police said, refusing to share more details immediately given the sensitivity of the case.

