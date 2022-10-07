Home Nation

National Herald case: Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi

Shivakumar told reporters before stepping into the ED office that he was a "law abiding citizen" and hence he was deposing before the federal agency despite not knowing why was he exactly called.

Published: 07th October 2022 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Shivakumar told reporters before stepping into the ED office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road that he was a "law abiding citizen" and hence he was deposing before the federal agency despite not knowing why was he exactly called.

The senior Congress leader has been looking after the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is traversing through Karnataka and walked along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Shivakumar had appeared before the ED last on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The latest round of questioning pertains to Shivakumar and his MP brother D K Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

PTI NES DV DV 10071110 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Herald money laundering case Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp