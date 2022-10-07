Home Nation

No relief for Xiaomi over Rs 5,551 crore asset freeze

The competent authority, formed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), confirmed the order of the ED to seize the assets of the smartphone company on September 19.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Xiaomi mobiles

Xiaomi mobiles (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to stay FEMA competent authority’s confirmation of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) order to seize Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited’s bank assets worth over Rs 5551.27 crore. The competent authority, formed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), confirmed the order of the ED to seize the assets of the smartphone company on September 19.

The court orally told Xiaomi that it cannot pass an interim order in favour of the company unless it furnishes a bank guarantee for Rs 5,551.27 crore. It posted the next hearing to October 14, 2022. Contending that that the competent authority passed the order without application of mind and no opportunity was given to examine representatives of a bank, Xiomi questioned constitutional validity of Section 37-A of FEMA on the ground that it is vague as it allows confiscation without adjudication of guilt of violation of FEMA.

The Additional Solicitor General of India M B Naragund, representing ED, contended that Xiaomi has withdrawn substantial amount out of the seized amount and only Rs 3,900 is available as balance in the seized account as on October 4, 2022. The company has to approach the appellate authority against the order of the competent authority, he argued. 

The competent authority, while confirming the seizure of Rs 5551.27 crore, held that the ED is right in holding foreign exchange equivalent to INR 5551.27 crore which has been transferred out of India by Xiaomi India in an unauthorised manner and is held outside India on behalf of the group entity in contravention of Section 4 of the FEMA and the same is liable to be seized in terms of provisions of Section 37A of the FEMA. The company unauthorisedly remitted the amount in guise of royalty abroad which constitute violation of Section 4 of the FEMA, the ED claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Xiaomi FEMA
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp