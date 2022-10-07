Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests senior cop for Rs 1 crore bribe; two more in police net

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, now posted as Commandant of 4th IRB at Pathankot, for taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, Kapoor was AIG of Vigilance Bureau.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Pawan Kumar and Assistant Sub Inspector Harjinder Singh have also been named as accused in the case. Kapoor has been booked under sections 7, 7-A (Prevention of Corruption Act) and 420, 120-B of the IPC.

During his posting as Superintendent Jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had befriended a lady named, Poonam Rajan of Kurukshetra, Haryana, who was under judicial remand in the jail. Poonam’s family members, including her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, were in police remand in Zirakpur. Kapoor went to the police station and convinced Poonam’s mother to help her get bail and acquittal from the court.

Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got the sister-in-law of Poonam declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore and deposited them under

the names of his known ones and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh.

He said by doing so, the accused Ashish Kapoor, Pawan Kumar and Harjinder Singh have committed offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC and have been named as accused in the case.

NEW DELHI: Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, now posted as Commandant of 4th IRB at Pathankot, for taking a bribe of Rs 1 crore. Earlier, Kapoor was AIG of Vigilance Bureau. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Pawan Kumar and Assistant Sub Inspector Harjinder Singh have also been named as accused in the case. Kapoor has been booked under sections 7, 7-A (Prevention of Corruption Act) and 420, 120-B of the IPC. During his posting as Superintendent Jail at Central Jail, Amritsar in 2016, Kapoor had befriended a lady named, Poonam Rajan of Kurukshetra, Haryana, who was under judicial remand in the jail. Poonam’s family members, including her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti, were in police remand in Zirakpur. Kapoor went to the police station and convinced Poonam’s mother to help her get bail and acquittal from the court. Kapoor, in connivance with Pawan Kumar, the then SHO, police station Zirakpur and ASI Harjinder Singh, got the sister-in-law of Poonam declared innocent in the case. In lieu of that favour, Kapoor obtained signatures of Prem Lata on different cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore and deposited them under the names of his known ones and got them encashed through ASI Harjinder Singh. He said by doing so, the accused Ashish Kapoor, Pawan Kumar and Harjinder Singh have committed offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and 420, 120-B of IPC and have been named as accused in the case.