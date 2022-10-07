Home Nation

Situation has not returned to normal: MEA on eastern Ladakh border row

"Some steps are required for full normalcy, we have not reached there," Bagchi said when asked about the Chinese ambassador's remarks.

Published: 07th October 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said the situation in eastern Ladakh has not returned to the stage of full normalcy as some steps are yet to be taken for it.

The comments of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came days after Chinese envoy Sun Weidong claimed that the situation in eastern Ladakh is "overall stable" as the two sides have moved from the "emergency response" that followed the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 to "normalised" management.

"Some steps are required for full normalcy, we have not reached there," Bagchi said when asked about the Chinese ambassador's remarks.

The MEA spokesperson said India has been maintaining that it expects disengagement followed by de-escalation for the return of normalcy on the border, which could pave the way for normal ties between the two neighbouring countries.

"We have not reached there. I would not like to say that the situation is normal. There have been some positive steps, but some steps are yet to be taken," he said.

Bagchi also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks last month that the disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh was "one problem less" on the border.

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said the benchmark for the situation to become normal in eastern Ladakh would be to return to status quo ante prior to the standoff and a complete withdrawal of troops from all friction points.

Though the two sides have disengaged from Patrolling Point 15 (PP-15), there has been no progress yet on resolving the standoff in the Demchok and Depsang regions.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, India has been consistently maintaining that peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is key for the overall development of its ties with China and the state of the border will determine the state of the bilateral relationship.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

The disengagement in the Pangong lake area took place in February last year, while the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Patrolling Point 17(A) in Gogra took place in August last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India eastern Ladakh normalcy not returned Arindam Bagchi Galwan valley Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Patrolling Point 15 Demchok Depsang LAC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp